The MySejahtera app is pictured on a smartphone in this file picture taken on June 7, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The government has simplified the process in which Malaysians can pledge to be organ donors through a few taps on their smartphones on the MySejahtera app.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today said an internal feature within the tech tool would soon be activated and enable phone users to register as organ donors.

“This is one of the steps the Health Ministry will introduce to raise awareness on organ donation and increase organs donated.

“In Malaysia, organ donation is very, very low. Due to this, the option for organ donation is not available or not widely available in our country.

“We will send the update tonight and it will be published on Google Play and Apple Store in the next few days,” Khairy told reporters today at the Seri Alam 2 low-cost flats after launching an organ donation campaign.

He explained that when applicants make a pledge on MySejahtera, information will be sent directly to the National Transplant Resource Centre.

He said that the centralised system will notify any hospital in the country of the availability of organs, speeding up the whole process.

“So any hospital, if there is a death, and with an eligible recipient, it will be reflected in the system that the deceased is an organ donor and this information can be conveyed to family members.

“The 500,000 previously registered organ donors will also be updated in the system,” he added.