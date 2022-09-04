Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi speaks during the launch of Anak Johor Prihatin at Legoland Malaysia Resort, Johor Baru August 29, 2022. — Bernama pic

MUAR, 4 Sept — The Johor government will continue with efforts to obtain allocation from the federal government to upgrade infrastructure in the state to attract more investors, said Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

“Among the infrastructure that will be prioritised are facilities involving roads, including highways, and water supply, to give confidence to investors to come here, hence, indirectly creating employment opportunities for the local people,” he said here today.

He was speaking at a programme with the people in the Muar parliamentary constituency at the Kampung Nawi Mini Stadium today.

Also present were Deputy Johor State Assembly Speaker Datuk Samsolbari Jamali; State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah and State Unity and Health Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon. — Bernama