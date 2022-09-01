Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Sri Lee Kim Shin said a discussion would be held soon with the Consulate-General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching.— Bernama pic

SERIAN, Sept 1 — The Sarawak government will discuss with Indonesia on starting direct flights between Kuching and Pontianak, according to the state’s Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin.

He said a discussion would be held soon with the Consulate-General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching.

“I also understand that AirAsia has also applied to start the Kuching-Pontianak flights. So, we hope the matter can be realised soon so that our transport sector can fully return to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Lee said this to reporters after re-opening the express bus operations between Kuching and Pontianak at the Tebedu Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex, here, today.

He reminded express bus drivers from Kuching to Pontianak not to pick up passengers who did not go through the bus terminal or from along the road.

He said the rules and conditions had been agreed upon by both countries to prevent the entry of undocumented immigrants and drug smuggling activities.

“For a start, the frequency of the express bus services is allowed five times a week, namely Kuching-Pontianak and vice-versa.

“The trial period for one month is from today until September 30,” he added. — Bernama