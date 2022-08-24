Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Sri Lee Kim Shin said the state government has no plans to stop the RM1 flat rate for stage bus passengers in all urban areas in the state. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 24 — The government has no plans to stop the RM1 flat rate for stage bus passengers in all urban areas in Sarawak, said State Transport Minister, Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin today.

The decision was made to encourage more urban residents and visitors to the state to use the bus service to reduce road congestion.

He said this when asked if the state government plans to stop the service which was introduced on May 18, 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak, thus raising the question of whether it will continue after the pandemic situation has recovered.

Earlier, he handed over the Sarawakku Sayang 8.0 (BKSS 8.0) special assistance amounting to RM500 as a one-off payment to 66 boat operators serving tourists around the Bako area and the Bako Passenger Terminal near here, today.

He said the assistance was aimed at easing the burden faced by these boat operators whose services are needed by tourists who want to visit the Bako National Park in the area.

“The use of boats is also easier to bring tourists to see various species of wild animals such as crocodiles in this area,” he added. — Bernama