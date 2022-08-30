A general view of the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced extra income for all civil servants and pensioners from January next year.

He said civil servants will receive an additional RM100 on top of their yearly standard rate increments as well as RM700 in a special financial aid while retirees and military veterans will be given RM350 in January.

“A total of 1.28 million civil servants will receive this benefit,” he said in his speech during a special briefing with the government servants at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here this morning.

He added that the cash aid to the civil servants and pensioners total RM1.5 billion.

MORE TO COME