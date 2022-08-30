PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said he might table the Budget 2023 in Parliament this October 7 himself.

The task has conventionally been carried out by the finance minister, currently Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

But Ismail Sabri said he will seek advice from the attorney general.

“It has to be checked in terms of the constitution, in terms of legislation. If it can't be done, it can't be done; if possible, can be considered.

“So no matter what, wait for advice from the Attorney General,” he told reporters after addressing civil servants at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here.

MORE TO COME