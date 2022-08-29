Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri (centre) addresses a press conference in Ipoh following a drug bust in Tapah August 29, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 29 — Police arrested five men, including two brothers and seized about RM6.6 million worth of drugs in a raid at a shed in Chenderiang, Tapah on Friday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri today described the seizure as the biggest for the Perak police this year.

He said the police raided the shed at about 9.45 am and arrested the men, aged between 29 and 33, who were processing drugs.

“The police seized methamphetamine weighing about 110 kg and also equipment and chemicals believed to be for processing drugs,” he told a press conference here.

They also seized two vehicles, four necklaces, pendant, rings and earrings, all valued at RM161,000, “Three of the suspects were tested positive for drugs while four of them had criminal records,” he said, adding that the police believe the syndicate had been active since June.

He said the suspects, all unemployed, were being remanded until Sept 2. — Bernama