Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri is pictured at the Perak police headquarters in Ipoh August 25, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 25 — Newly-appointed Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri is determined to enhance cooperation with all parties to ensure public safety remains a priority.

Mohd Yusri said he was a friendly individual who is always approachable for discussions on any issue.

“I hope there is cooperation from all parties, especially on security issues so that Perak remains safe and peaceful.

“(Police) personnel and officers are also advised to maintain integrity. Do not misuse or abuse power as this will jeopardise the image of the police force,” he said when met by reporters at a special gathering at the Perak police contingent headquarters here today.

Mohd Yusri, 52, who prior to this was Pahang deputy police chiefs, replaces Datuk Mior Faridlathrash, who left the force on mandatory retirement early this month.

The handing over of duties, held at the Senior Officers mess, was witnessed by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

Mohd Yusri, who hails from Teluk Intan, began serving the force in 1991 and among the positions he held were as Bentong district police chief and aide-de-camp (ADC) to the Prime Minister and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Bernama