A prank resulted in a fire that killed a teenager in Shah Alam. — Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue Department

SHAH ALAM, Aug 28 — What started as a prank between friends turned into a tragedy when one of them died in a fire at a public toilet in Bandar Puncak Alam today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Director Norazam Khamis said they received a call at 2.35pm before a fire brigade was rushed to the location.

When they arrived, they found that the fire had been put out but discovered the charred remains of Muhamad Damin Mikhail Kansol, 16.

“We then removed the victim’s body... the body was then handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the victim’s two friends were playing a mobile game in the toilet while he was sleeping on a sofa in front of the toilet door.

One of his friends then lit a fire under the sofa as a prank but the fire got bigger and smoke filled the toilet, forcing them to run out of the toilet.

“The victim woke up and in a semi-conscious state, he ran into the toilet,” he added. — Bernama