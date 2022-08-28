The Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Abu Bakar Katain (centre) poses with the Melaka JBPM Kembara Merdeka ‘Fly the Jalur Gemilang Campaign’ convoy in Ayer Keroh, Melaka August 28, 2022. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Aug 28 — The Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has received four new 4WD vehicles worth about RM450,000 to smoothen rescue operations in the state, especially ahead of the Northeast Monsoon season.

Its director Abu Bakar Katain said Melaka JBPM also received 65 new officers and personnel, thus increasing its total strength to 517 people.

“This is part of our preparation to face the Northeast Monsoon, expected to occur from November. However, in Melaka, it may come earlier in October based on the flood situation last year,” he told reporters after flagging off the Melaka JBPM Kembara Merdeka ‘Fly the Jalur Gemilang Campaign’ convoy here today.

Abu Bakar said several flood hotspots have also been identified, such as Lubok China in Alor Gajah and Merlimau in Jasin.

Commenting on the Kembara Merdeka convoy, he said it involved 47 4WD vehicles from Melaka JBPM and around 100 participants from the Melaka Truckers Club.

He also said that the convoy would make a stop at several fire and rescue stations in the state with various exciting activities, such as exhibition, fire demonstration and fire safety talk, have been lined up.

“The Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign is not only to show our love for the country, but it is also part of our initiative to bring the people closer to Melaka JBPM,” he said. — Bernama