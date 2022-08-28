Ten flash flood victims in Taman Seri Kota residential area in Taiping were relocated to a nearby hall after their homes were affected by the fast-rising water level. — Picture courtesy of Fire and Rescue Department

IPOH, Aug 28 — Ten flash flood victims in Taman Seri Kota residential area in Taiping were relocated to a nearby hall after their homes were affected by the fast-rising water level.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received a call at 6pm today before a team from Taiping Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) as well as the BBP from Kamunting, Batu Kurau and Bagan Serai were dispatched to the scene of the incident.

He said all the victims comprising four adult men and six children, were temporarily moved to Dewan Air Kuning while waiting for the flood to recede.

“When firemen arrived at the scene of the incident, flash floods had already swept into parts of the residential areas.

“Monitoring on the flood situation still being carried out,” he said in a statement. — Bernama