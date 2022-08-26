Amirudin Shari said the simulation exercise will be held next month. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 26 — The Selangor government will carry out a simulation exercise to prepare for the threat of floods in the state, with focus given on improving the process of search and rescue operations.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that in addition to the search and rescue operations, the simulation exercise, which will be held next month, would also involve the process of mobilising the operations room and help room.

“During the previous floods, our search and rescue operations were a bit slow but other processes were very much intact,” he told the media after officiating the ground-breaking ceremony for affordable housing, Rumah Idaman Bukit Jelutong, here today.

“So, now we have learned from that experience to further improve, like if floods occur, how to carry out the search and rescue, how to sound the alarm and so on,” he said.

On the possibility of a global economic slowdown next year, Amirudin said the state government was bracing itself for such an eventuality.

“The recent state government meeting had instructed state Investment, Industry & Commerce and Small & Medium Enterprises (SME) Committee chairman Datuk Teng Chang Khim, State Treasury and State Secretary to form a panel to assess the possibility of an economic slowdown occurring next year,” he said.

He said the state government would get ready by formulating possible steps that it could take and proposing additional solutions. — Bernama