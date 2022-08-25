Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor thanked all quarters who came to the court today for their support. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor said Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is now serving his 12-year jail term in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case, is in good health.

“Datuk Seri is fine, alhamdulillah,” said the wife of the former prime minister when asked about her husband’s condition before leaving the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex at 3.39pm.

She also thanked all quarters who came to the court today for their support.

Rosmah, 70, clad in a pink baju kurung and scarf, arrived at the court complex at 12.20pm to attend the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial involving her husband.

Earlier, lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who is representing Najib in the trial, refused to answer questions from media personnel when asked about his client’s condition.

“I can’t say anything...I’m not going to say anything because you twist and turn our words, even in court.

“Go and find out yourself,” he said.

Before that, Najib’s daughter, Nooryana Najwa, also declined to comment on her father’s condition when approached by the media before she left the court complex at 1.33pm.

On Tuesday, Najib, 69, was sent to Kajang prison after the Federal Court upheld the 12 years jail sentence and RM210 million fine on Najib for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International funds. — Bernama