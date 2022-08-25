Lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah addresses members of the media at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex August 25, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who is representing Datuk Seri Najib Razak in his 1MDB trial, today turned on reporters keen to find out how his client has fared after two nights in jail.

The senior lawyer was asked the question but refused to answer, and instead accused the media of twisting his words.

“I can't say anything, I'm not saying anything because you twist and turn our words, even in the court,” he told reporters outside the court complex here this afternoon.

“Go and find out yourselves,” he added tersely before walking away.

Shafee has been representing Najib at all the former prime minister’s trials including today’s 1MDB hearing.

But he was discharged as counsel in Najib’s final fight to overturn his 12-year prison conviction and sentence in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case last month, just before the appeal was to be heard at the Federal Court.

Another senior lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik was appointed to replace Shafee in the SRC International appeal, which Najib ultimately lost and was sent to the Kajang Prison immediately last Tuesday evening.

Najib returned to the High Court here this morning for the 1MDB trial under heavy security. He has a slew of other related charges that are ongoing.