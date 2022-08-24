Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (2nd right) and Thaiﾕs Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul (right) looking at cannabis plants and products at Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) Thanyaburi Branch in Pathum Thani, Thailand August 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

BANGKOK, Aug 24 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today assured that the government will not allow recreational use of cannabis in Malaysia.

Khairy is here on a four-day working visit to study the practices, cultivation methods, research, and the use of cannabis for medical purposes in Thailand.

“I am here in Bangkok to better understand the clinical evidence and regulatory framework. If the clinical evidence gathered shows that cannabis is safe and efficacious for medical use, we will draw up a robust regulatory framework and clinical practice guideline.

“Rest assured, recreational use is not being considered,” he said via his Instagram story today.

The post show pictures of Khairy and Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at one of the cannabis research centres.

“With my friend, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul showing Thailand’s medical CBD products. They have allowed cannabis for medical use,” Khairy said.

Earlier today, the Health Minister visited Siam Cannabis Land in Pattaya where he was briefed and visited the indoor and outdoor greenhouse as well as open air site that grow different types cannabis.

The 350-acre cannabis city project focuses on developing comprehensive health products and medical services.

On June 9, Thailand became the first Southeast Asian country to legalise the cultivation and possession of medical cannabis.

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) removed cannabis with extracts containing no more than 0.2 per cent by weight of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) from its banned narcotics list.

However, possession of extracted contents such as oils and serving of foods and drinks containing more than 0.2 per cent of THC are still illegal in Thailand. THC is the main psychoactive compound present in marijuana. — Bernama