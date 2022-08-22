Khairy Jamaluddin is scheduled to pay a visit to the Government Pharmaceutical Office (GPO) today where he will be briefed about the medical cannabis policy in Thailand including the practices, cultivation methods and research and the use of cannabis and ketum for health purposes in Thailand. — Bernama pic

BANGKOK, Aug 22 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin is on a four-day working visit to Thailand today to assess the potential use of cannabis and ketum for medical purposes and the legal framework for its medical use.

The Health Ministry said the working visit, which started today, was at the invitation of Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, Anutin Charnvirakul.

Khairy is scheduled to pay a visit to the Government Pharmaceutical Office (GPO) today where he will be briefed about the medical cannabis policy in Thailand including the practices, cultivation methods and research and the use of cannabis and ketum for health purposes in Thailand.

Thailand is the first country in south-east Asia to legalise cannabis and use it for medicinal purposes.

“The bilateral visit represents an ideal platform for the health ministry to understand the advances in international research and findings to support the clinical use of cannabis.”

According to the statement, the visit also opens international collaboration opportunities for the private and research entities undertaking clinical studies on cannabis and ketum as they develop medical innovations that will further improve the quality of healthcare in Malaysia.

Khairy is expected to meet the main players of the cannabis and ketum industry in Thailand besides visiting Siam Cannabis Land where he will be able to see both indoor and outdoor plantations, greenhouse as well as a drying centre.

The Malaysian delegation will also visit Bumrungrad International Hospital, which is one of the largest private hospitals in South-east Asia and also the Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry which provides modern mental healthcare services.

Last month, Khairy said a framework regarding the registration of certain cannabidiol (CBD) products would be announced.

Meanwhile the Health Ministry said Khairy is also scheduled to attend the Apec High-level meeting on health and economy here on Thursday before returning to Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama