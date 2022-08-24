MetMalaysia in a statement today, said among the areas that could be affected are the states on the west coast and interior of the peninsula, Sarawak (central and north), western Sabah and Labuan. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Malaysia is expected to experience weak winds from various directions from August 27 to 30, which are conducive to the formation of thunderstorm clouds, especially in the evening until night.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement today, said among the areas that could be affected are the states on the west coast and interior of the peninsula, Sarawak (central and north), western Sabah and Labuan.

This is based on the analysis of the MetMalaysia Weather Research and Forecasting (MMD-WRF) model, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast (ECMWF) and the Global Forecast System (GFS).

The public is advised to always refer to the website, www.met.gov.my and all social media as well as to download the myCuaca application for the latest and authentic information. — Bernama