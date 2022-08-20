KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Heavy rain that battered Shah Alam earlier this evening had receded by 6.30pm, the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia said in a statement today.

Its chief Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid the department deployed five rescue boats, one fire rescue tender and 1 emergency medical rescue service vehicles to the location along with 24 personnel and three officers to the affected areas.

"On August 20, 2022 at 5.05pm the department in Selangor started receiving calls of flash floods on Jalan Harapan, Jalan Waja, Jalan Makmur and Jalan Mahir in Taman Sri Muda Seksyen 25 Shah Alam. The department deployed a team from the fire department and rescue team from Shah Alam to the location for rescue services.

"By 6.30pm we found the water levels receding completely and the heavy rain had stopped and replaced with a drizzle. The levels in Sg. Klang was also safe as water levels were receding as well," he said in the statement.

No relocation of victims were necessary and the temporary relief centres will not be open, he said, adding that the department is on standby in case of eventualities.

According to the latest information from Malaysia Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) heavy downpour is still expected in Kelantan, Terengganu, Sarawak and Sabah until 2am tomorrow morning.

A check on the Department of Irrigation and Drainage public info on floods, water levels at Sg. Langat in Jenderam Hilir, Selangor was at dangerous levels more than 1.43m above the safety levels and trending upwards as of the time of writing.

Other rivers in the Klang Valley which had earlier been overflowing were at cautious levels but showing a lowering trend.

Rivers that are currently in the dangerous zones are Sg. Skudai in Johor and Sg. Linggi in Kg. Linsum, Seremban.

The Selangor government had earlier said it is closely monitoring the latest situation regarding the water level in several major rivers, as well as the current rainfall rate in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, in a Facebook post, said all relevant agencies are always on standby.

"I also received reports of flash floods around Taman Seri Muda, Shah Alam. The sluice gates have been opened as an effort to speed up the receding water,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state Infrastructure and Public Amenities, Agriculture Modernisation, and Agro-Based Industry Committee chairman Izham Hashim, in a post on his Facebook page, said he was monitoring with deep concern the flash floods that hit Taman Seri Muda and its surroundings.

"This incident occurred as a result of the high water level in Sungai Rasau, as well as the situation of stagnant water which delayed the flow of water out to Sungai Rasau,” he said.