Zairil said the role of the panel was to identify the factor that led to the water crisis in Penang, identify the weaknesses in operations during the crisis and identify those responsible for the incident. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 22 — The Penang state government has appointed an independent review panel to look into the water disruption that hit the state between July 6 and 11.

Infrastructure and Transport committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the panel consists of three professionals in the field of water engineering and water catchment management.

"They will discuss, review and investigate the post-mortem report of the water crisis last month prepared by Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP),” he said in a statement today.

The three appointed to the panel are Datuk Ting Chek Choon, Prof Datuk Nor Azazi Zakaria and Datuk Lim Chow Hock.

Zairil said the role of the panel was to identify the factor that led to the water crisis in Penang, identify the weaknesses in operations during the crisis and identify those responsible for the incident.

The panel will also be proposing short, medium and long-term steps to take to resolve the water crisis that had happened.

"They will also be proposing steps that the state could take to prevent water crisis from happening in future,” he said.

He said the panel will be given three months from the date of appointment on August 10 to finalise its findings.

On July 6, thousands of water consumers in Penang faced water disruption after PBAPP shut down the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant due to the extreme turbidity of Sungai Muda caused by floodwater from Baling.

The water disruption in major areas on the island and mainland dragged till July 11 before water supply finally resumed for all households.