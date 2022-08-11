Air Selangor said that alternative aid through water tankers will be moved to users, with priority given to critical premises. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 -- The Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA Langat 2) has been temporarily shut down following presence of pollutants in Sungai Semantan in Karak, Pahang, following an accident on the Karak-Bentong highway, Air Selangor announced today.

The water supply disruption will affect 397 areas in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Petaling and Hulu Langat, mostly those residing in KL and Hulu Langat.

"Air Selangor would like to announce the temporary stoppage of the LRA Langat 2 at 4:30am, August 11, 2022 following chemical pollution in Sungai Semantan, Karak, Pahang as a result of an accident on the Karak-Bentong Highway KM75.9 towards Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

"LRA Langat 2 is expected to start operating again at 3:30pm, August 11, 2022 to allow the raw water treatment process to begin. Treated water supply will begin to be distributed to users in stages, when the water supply distribution system has been stabilised.

Air Selangor said that alternative aid through water tankers will be moved to users, with priority given to critical premises.

"Air Selangor is taking every effort to minimise the impact of disruption to affected users," it added.

MORE TO COME