MACC has detained an architect on suspicion of making false claims estimated at RM3 million. — AFP file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — An architect has been detained on suspicion of making false claims estimated to amount to RM3 million in relation to a development project in the East Coast.

The 40-year-old man was held following the arrest of four individuals including a real estate company manager in connection with the same case on June 16.

According to a source, the man was arrested at about 6pm yesterday at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya after giving his statement.

"It is suspected that the man was involved in the submission of false claims for a project worth over RM300 million when the work was not carried out.

"The suspect is in remand for four days from today until Tuesday after the Putrajaya Magistrate's Court granted the remand application by the MACC this morning," said the source

Meanwhile, MACC (Investigation Division) senior director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the arrest for the case to be investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama