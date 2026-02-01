KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Kavadi processions, prayer chants and the rhythm of traditional music marked Thaipusam celebrations nationwide today, as thousands of Hindu devotees, mostly clad in traditional attire, gathered at major temples in an atmosphere of devotion, harmony and festivity.

A Bernama survey at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves, one of the country’s main centres of worship for Hindus, found devotees arriving as early as morning to fulfil their vows in conjunction with the festival.

Thousands of devotees throng Batu Caves for Thaipusam, February 1, 2026. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Rituals such as the Paal Kudam (milk offering) ceremony and head shaving added colour to the celebrations, symbolising sacrifice, self-purification and devotion to Lord Murugan, with many devotees clad in yellow attire, which represents purity and positivity.

The festival also drew members of the public, including foreign tourists eager to witness the uniqueness of Thaipusam, one of Malaysia’s most significant religious celebrations.

A tourist from Türkiye, requesting to be identified only as Elfie, 33, described her first visit to the Batu Caves temple as an incredibly thrilling experience, as it was her first time witnessing such a vibrant religious celebration.

“This festival is very different from my country. It is unique and vibrant, with colourful rituals, a strong sense of devotion and a lively atmosphere throughout,” she said.

Hindu devotees carry kavadi on their shoulders towards Batu Caves temple during Thaipusam, February 1, 2026. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Elfie, who is visiting Malaysia for the first time, said that the experience gave her meaningful insight into the country’s rich cultural and religious diversity, making her visit both memorable and eye-opening.

Meanwhile, local visitor Nordin Sabli, 51, said he visited Batu Caves for the second time this year to introduce the festival to his Japanese wife, Nabuko Takahashi, 49, who has a keen interest in cultural diversity.

“Malaysia is known for its multicultural society, and I want my wife and children to experience this richness firsthand. Seeing it with our own eyes helps us better understand and appreciate other beliefs and cultures,” said Nordin, who has been married for 23 years. — Bernama