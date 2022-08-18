Lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik seen at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya, August 18, 2022. Hisyam had applied to discharge himself as Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s counsel this morning if the Federal Court refused to defer hearing the final appeal. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 18 — In an unexpected turn of events, senior lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik has clarified that he will not be filing any submissions to defend Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the former prime minister’s final appeal against his conviction of misappropriating funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Hisyam had applied to discharge himself as Najib’s counsel this morning if the Federal Court refused to defer hearing the final appeal.

He was thwarted, however, by the panel of five judges led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, who reminded the lawyer that he had a duty to his client after accepting the appointment.

In a press conference, Hisyam said he was in no position to participate in the current appeal proceedings since he was not accorded time, which he had applied to court for and was denied, in order make the necessary preparations for Najib’s defence.

“I can see no meaningful way that I can play as far as proceedings are concerned because we are in fact not prepared.

“Under the circumstances, I am not able to play an effective role. So, in essence, Datuk Seri (Najib) has no legal representation. That is the bottom line,” he told reporters at the Palace of Justice here.

Earlier, Hisyam told the court he would be arguing for Najib based on previous submissions filed at the Court of Appeal by Najib’s former counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, after the defence cited unpreparedness to present its case as they were appointed at the eleventh hour.

MORE TO COME