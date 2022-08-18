Lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik is seen at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya August 18, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 18 — Senior lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik told the Federal Court this afternoon that he will file fresh submissions to defend Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the former prime minister’s final appeal against his conviction of misappropriating funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Hisyam had applied to discharge himself from acting as Najib’s counsel this morning if the Federal Court refused to defer hearing the final appeal, but was thwarted by the panel of five judges led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, who reminded the lawyer that he had a duty to his client after accepting the appointment.

Following that, he told the court he would be arguing for Najib based on the previous submissions filed at the Court of Appeal by Najib’s previous counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, after the defence cited unpreparedness to present its case since they were appointed at the eleventh hour.

“Just now when My Lady asked whether I will be relying on submissions in the Court of Appeal, I answered yes.

“At this juncture I would like to put on record that I wish to put in written submissions on behalf of the appellant,” Hisyam said when proceedings began after the lunch break.

He did not indicate when the submissions would be filed.

The chief justice broke from convention earlier today and ordered the prosecution to present its case first so that Najib’s new legal team could have more time to prepare their case.

The Court of Appeal had on December 8, 2021 upheld the High Court’s July 2020 verdict and sentence of 12 years in prison and a fine of RM210 million meted against Najib.

Najib had been found guilty of one count of abuse of power, three counts of criminal breach of trust, and three counts of money laundering.

Hearing in the country’s supreme court has been scheduled to take place over nine days, starting August 15 till August 19 and will resume after this weekend on August 23 until August 26.

