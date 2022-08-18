Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya August 18, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 18 — Veteran lawyer Hisyam Teh has failed to get five judges in the Federal Court to allow him to discharge himself from representing Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the former prime minister’s final appeal against his conviction of misappropriating funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The panel, led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, also ordered the hearing of Najib’s appeal proper to start without further delay today.

Tengku Maimun said the five judges shared the same view that Hisyam had “failed to disclose adequate cause” to justify his discharge from representing Najib.

“Therefore the application to discharge is refused and counsel remains on record in the interest of justice,” she said.

She then asked if the defence would be arguing its case based on submissions filed at the Court of Appeal by Najib’s previous counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

Hisyam said yes.

The chief justice then ordered the prosecution to present its case first to give more time for Najib’s legal team to prepare their case.

The other four judges on the bench were Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, Federal Court judges Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan, Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan and Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah.

The Court of Appeal had on December 8, 2021 upheld the High Court’s July 2020 verdict and sentence of 12 years in prison and a fine of RM210 million meted against Najib.

Najib had been found guilty of one count of abuse of power, three counts of criminal breach of trust, and three counts of money laundering.

Hearing in the country’s supreme court has been scheduled to take place over nine days, starting August 15 till August 19 and will resume after this weekend on August 23 until August 26.

MORE TO COME