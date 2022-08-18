Lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik arrives at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya August 15, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 18 — Lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik today applied to the Federal Court to discharge himself from representing Datuk Seri Najib Razak as lead counsel in the former prime minister's final appeal against his conviction of misappropriating funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd if the defence's request for adjournment is not granted.

At the start of proceedings today, Hisyam apologised to the five-judge panel in the Federal Court and emphasised the need for sufficient time for the defence to prepare its arguments in relation to the scope and appeal of the present case.

This follows an earlier verdict by the same court in dismissing a request by Najib's defence to grant an adjournment and delay the hearing by another “three to four months”, which Hisyam said the lawyers needed to prepare their case after being appointed at the eleventh hour.

The same five-judge panel, led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, delivered the unanimous ruling on Tuesday.

Najib was previously represented by Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah from the law firm Shafee & Co in both the High Court and Court of Appeal; but the latter was abruptly discharged last month.

On July 26, law firm Zaid Ibrahim Suflan TH Liew & Partners notified the apex court of its appointment as solicitors and that of Hisyam as lead counsel.

The Court of Appeal had on December 8, 2021 upheld the High Court’s July 2020 verdict and sentence of 12 years in prison and a fine of RM210 million meted against Najib.

Najib had been found guilty of one count of abuse of power, three counts of criminal breach of trust, and three counts of money laundering.

Hearing in the country’s supreme court has been scheduled to take place over nine days, starting August 15 till August 19 and will resume after this weekend on August 23 until August 26.

