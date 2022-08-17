PAS Research Centre director Mohd Zuhdi Marzuk wants 27 seats with no clashes between his party and Umno. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — PAS and Umno have reportedly come into an agreement to stay out of each other’s way in three parliamentary seats in the 15th general election (GE15), with 24 more coming soon.

PAS Research Centre director Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki said PAS and Umno grassroots have discussed matters involving the seats and the proposal would be forwarded to both parties' top leaderships, in order to prevent wins by Pakatan Harapan (PH).

"The reality on the ground is that grassroots members of the PAS and Umno, especially in the areas that are at risk for PH to win, really hope that this cooperation can happen. Therefore, when I raised this last week, regarding the 27 seats, they welcomed it.

"I myself have gone to the 27 areas mentioned, meeting the leadership of PAS and Umno and they very much welcome the political cooperation. So far, I have received the agreement of three parliamentary constituencies for them to distribute seats so as not to clash," he said when contacted by Malay daily Utusan Malaysia.

Mohd Zuhdi had previously said PAS and Umno should reach a consensus to avoid clashing in the 27 federal seats in Peninsular Malaysia dubbed "Muafakat Nasional seats", failing which it could result in PH’s return to power.

In the last general election, 20 out of the 27 seats were won by PH, allowing them to form a government, PAS's assertion that the two parties must not clash in those seats.

Mohd Zuhdi added that matter of the 27 seats would likely be raised at PAS' muktamar or annual congress which will take place in Kedah from September 1 to 4.

Commenting further, he said that the matter had not been discussed together with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, but he hoped that the party would not interfere with the plans that had been made.

"So far, it has not been discussed with Bersatu, because I am not involved in seat negotiations with Bersatu.

"To date, I am still in the special committee for consultation of Muafakat Nasional, so I can only work with Umno, and I actually hope that Bersatu can also work together to avoid the seats at risk of falling into PH's hands.

"There are 10 seats Bersatu holds that are at risk of falling into PH’s hands that do not include the 27 seats," he said.

It was reported last Sunday, that Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan had welcomed the recommendation that there should be no clash between PAS and Umno candidates in 27 seats and it will be discussed internally by the party to take into account the pros and cons of views regarding the matter.