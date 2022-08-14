File picture shows Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin inspecting the royal guard of honour during a farewell ceremony at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur on December, 12 2011. — AFP file pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 14 — Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, today conferred awards, medals and honours to 91 recipients in an investiture ceremony in conjunction with his 60th birthday at Istana Syarqiyyah, Bukit Chendering.

Also present were the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah and Yang Di-Pertuan Muda of Terengganu, Tengku Muhammad Ismail. Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar was also present.

Heading the list of recipients is the Malaysian Ambassador to France Datuk Mohd Zamruni Khalid who was awarded the Datuk Setia Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin (D.S.M.Z) which carries the title of ‘Datuk’.

In addition, 18 individuals were conferred Datuk Paduka Mahkota Terengganu (D.P.M.T) which carries the title of ‘Datuk’ including the state Shariah Implementation, Education and Higher Education Committee chairman Satiful Bahari Mamat and the state Local Government, Housing Committee, Health and Environment Committee chairman Dr Alias Razak.

Sultan Mizan also conferred the Setia Sultan Mizan (S.M.Z) to 25 recipients; Setia Mahkota Terengganu (S.M.T) (17 recipients); Ahli Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin (A.M.Z) (four recipients); and Ahli Mahkota Terengganu (A.M.T) (26 recipients). — Bernama