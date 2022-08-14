KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has dismissed allegations that the two Malaysian Borneo states are used as dumping grounds for police officers accused of misconduct.

Berita Harian reported the home minister saying that many errant officers have been arrested, while those who are not would be transferred other states in the peninsula.

"This is not true (that we dump them to Sabah and Sarawak),” he was quoted telling reporters at an official event in Selama, Perak yesterday.

The controversy surrounding sending errant police officers came to light after Selangor deputy police chief deputy commissioner Datuk S. Sasikala Devi reportedly said that nine officers under investigation for their involvement in an extortion case in Gombak, would be transferred to several police stations and divisions in Sabah and Sarawak.

The announcement drew protests from state leaders in Sarawak and Sabah who claimed they had not been consulted beforehand.

After the outcry, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the police would review the plan to transfer to Sarawak the nine officers under investigation for alleged extortion.