Minister of Home Affairs who is also Member of Parliament for Larut, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (right) is met by members of the media in Batu Kurau, June 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

LARUT, Aug 13 —The government will not compromise and will take appropriate action against any civil servant found to be involved in crime, including drug abuse.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the punishments are stipulated in the country’s law and would depend on their offences.

"We will take action against them, whether they serve with the Royal Malaysia Police or agencies at the state and federal levels.

"For example, if they are found guilty of drug trafficking, the punishment will be severe while those involved in drug abuse will be asked to undergo rehabilitation,” he told reporters after launching the Crime and Drug-Free Community Programme with Home Minister at Felda Ijok here today.

Commenting on the programme, Hamzah said it was carried out to convey the crime and drug prevention message, in addition to providing information to the public regarding the government’s efforts and initiatives to deal with the problems.

"It is also to provide services of government agencies, especially under the ministry, for the benefit of the local community,” he said. — Bernama