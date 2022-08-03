KUCHING, Aug 3 — Sarawak PKR today questioned Bukit Aman's rationale of transferring nine problematic police personnel to the two Borneo states.

Its information and communication chief Abun Sui Anyit demanded the federal police explain to the people why the two states have been chosen particularly and not other states in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Sarawak and Sabah are peaceful regions. They are not centres for dumping problematic personnel from the peninsula,” he said when asked to respond to a statement by Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi regarding the transfer of the nine errant police personnel.

Sinar Harian yesterday reported that the nine, who were under investigation after they were suspected of having been involved in the extortion of a businessman in Gombak, Selangor, related to a drug case, were recently transferred to Sarawak and Sabah.

Sasikala said investigation into the nine was still ongoing.

Abun said the police should suspend the personnel while an investigation is being carried out, instead of sending them to Sarawak and Sabah.

He urged the police to transfer the nine elsewhere and stop treating Sarawak and Sabah as dumping ground for undisciplined personnel.

Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) information chief Andrew Bugie Ipang said extortion is a serious felony and these errant policemen should be sacked or even jailed upon conviction in a court of law.

Bugie said by transferring them to Sabah and Sarawak, it would seem as if these errant policemen have been exonerated from their crime.

“How do we know they won't continue their illegal activities in the two Borneo states,” he said, while labelling the transfer as the highest degree of disrespect to Sabah and Sarawak.