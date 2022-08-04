Acryl Sani (centre) said the reconsideration came after protest from the people and governments of Sarawak and Sabah. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 4 — The police are reviewing their plan to transfer to Sarawak nine officers who under investigation for alleged extortion, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani today.

He said the reconsideration came after protest from the people and governments of Sarawak and Sabah after news broke out that the nine officers from Selangor were to be transferred to East Malaysia.

"I have taken note of this issue and have instructed the police's Management Department to review the matter.

"We thank them for the feedback. We will take note of all the wishes by the Sabah and Sarawak governments on the issue,” he said when speaking to reporters after attending the Ops Bersepadu Khazanah meeting here.

He said that the transfer has not been completed, and that the officers were not meant to be transferred to Sabah.

Recently, Selangor deputy police chief deputy commissioner Datuk S. Sasikala Devi reportedly said that the nine officers under investigation for their involvement in an extortion case in Gombak, would be transferred to several police stations and divisions in Sabah and Sarawak.

Leaders from both Sarawak and Sabah heavily objected to this, including Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who expressed his disappointment that the state was not consulted on the matter.

The Sarawak Secretary's Office yesterday also said that although the transfer has not been carried out yet, it hoped that the state’s security will be boosted by "officers and personnel with high integrity and who are free from criminal investigations”.