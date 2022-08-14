KOTA BARU, Aug 14 — A labourer who was a detainee at the Bachok Police Station lock-up died while receiving treatment at the Bachok Health Clinic here today.

Kelantan Police acting chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the 32-year-old victim died at about 11am.

He said investigations found that the victim was believed to have been involved in a fight with another detainee in the lockup when he suffered shortness of breath and was then placed in another cell.

“The detainee was placed in the police lock-up after being arrested for three drug cases on August 2, and was supposed to be charged over the offences in court today,” he told reporters at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here, today.

Muhamad Zaki said the victim’s body was then taken to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital for post-mortem.

“Based on the report and the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the lock-up, we will be able to determine the actual cause of the victim’s death,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Unit on Deaths in Custody under the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department. — Bernama