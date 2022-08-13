Visitors at the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism (Maha) Exhibition 2022, held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The National Farmers Association (Nafas) has introduced agricultural machinery under the brand name CASE IH at Laman Mekanisasi of the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism (Maha) Exhibition 2022.

The 11-day Maha 2022, held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) ends tomorrow.

Nafas Machinery Division manager Mohammad Fauzie Tamin said the marketed models, namely JX Straddle, Farmall JX and Farmall JXM, were multi-functional tractors that were able to facilitate the activities of farmers by 80 per cent.

He said the machinery was specifically designed for heavy works such as in rice fields, oil palm plantations and agriculture areas.

“Farmers can also save on their operating costs as they no longer need to use different machinery for certain work,” he said in a statement.

The premium quality agricultural machinery is designed to meet the needs of users for small and large — scale farms or paddy fields, he added.

“For use in paddy fields, these tractors can be used for activities such as fertilising and plowing the soil while in palm oil plantations and agriculture areas, they can be used for heavy tasks such as planting, harvesting and so on,” he said.

Mohammad Fauzie said the CASE IH brand received great demand with 39 units imported and 22 units sold.

Nafas has been given exclusive rights as the sales agent, spare parts distributor and repair service provider for machinery and equipment under the brand in Malaysia. — Bernama