KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) today launched three books at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), as a result of research conducted by its officers and staff.

The books Kilang Tanaman Mardi (Modern Food Production Technology), Teknologi Durian Mardi and Mardi’s Encyclopaedia of Durians were launched by Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee in conjunction with the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Exhibition (Maha) 2022.

Also present were the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry secretary-general Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid and Mardi director-general Datuk Mohamad Zabawi Abdul Ghani.

In a statement, Mardi said the publication of the three books was proof of the agency’s contributions and hard work in developing and improving the country’s agricultural sector, thus serving as an inspiration to its officers and staff to come up with more publications for the reference and guidance of Mardi’s stakeholders and target groups.

“The Kilang Tanaman Mardi book will be a reference for modern farmers, students and those interested in producing quality food crops with this plant factory technology.

“Teknologi Durian Mardi was written by Mardi researchers from various specialisations including breeding, agronomy, pest and disease management, post-harvest handling, mechanisation, economics and food technology,” the statement read.

It added that the book was published to disseminate information related to durian cultivation and can be used as a reference and guide for durian farmers, researchers, academicians, students and development agents, and the general public.

“Mardi’s Encyclopaedia of Durians can be used as a guide for anyone interested in the king of fruit,” it said.

The statement also said that the three books are available at Mardi’s Publishing booth in Hall A as well as Vegetables Site until the end of Maha 2022. — Bernama