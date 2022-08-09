SHAH ALAM, Aug 9 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is proud with the government’s efforts in protecting and preserving the health of future generations through the tabling of the Control of Tobacco Products and Smoking Bill 2022 in Parliament.

Personally, he feels that the matter is a noble endeavour and hopes that all Malaysians will give their support so that this bill can be studied and scrutinised.

“I am so proud that another bill tabled in the Parliament related to the tobacco and cigarette control bill has been decided to be further reviewed,” he said when opening the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Complex in Setia Alam today.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also attended the event.

On Aug 2, the bill, dubbed as generational endgame (GEG) policy which provides for a ban on individuals born in 2007 and thereafter, from smoking, buying or possessing tobacco products or smoking devices, was referred to a parliamentary select committee for further scrutiny.

His Majesty said that young people need to be educated to adopt the best health practices in order to avoid things that could be detrimental to health and reduce the government’s expenses on hospital care.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his gratitude to Health Ministry’s staff who have provided the best service during the country’s fight against Covid-19.

On the establishment of NIH Complex, His Majesty said it was a benchmark for better approach in health issues to ensure the well-being and health of the people. — Bernama