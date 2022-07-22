The Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development is currently trying to import frozen chicken to ensure sufficient chicken supply in the country. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

TANJONG KARANG, July 22 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development (Kuskop) is currently trying to import frozen chicken to ensure sufficient chicken supply in the country.

Its Minister, Tan Sri Noh Omar, said the initiative through the ministry’s cooperative shops or Coopmart, to bring imported frozen chickens is expected to take off in September at a lower price.

“We are still in the process of bringing in imported chicken to address the issue of hikes in chicken prices following a supply shortage nationwide.

“My ministry has identified several countries to supply frozen chicken. In terms of packaging, we will use the Coopmart logo who will also manage distribution,” he told reporters after opening the Tanjong Karang Area Farmers’ Organisation (PPK) annual general meeting today.

Noh said apart from frozen chicken, other essential items such as sugar, cooking oil, flour and rice would be sold at a lower price in Coopmart nationwide. — Bernama