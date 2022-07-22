File picture of school students in Puchong November 1, 2018. A total of four respiratory infection cases were reported yesterday bringing the cumulative number of infections to 251, mostly involving school students. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — A total of four respiratory infection cases were reported yesterday bringing the cumulative number of infections to 251, mostly involving school students.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) in a statement today said three incidents involved pre-kindergarten children and one case involved a student of a higher learning institute.

As of yesterday, Perak recorded the highest number of cases at 48, followed by Selangor (33), Kuala Lumpur (30), Pahang (24), Kedah (23), Johor (16), Penang (14), Melaka (13), Terengganu (11) and Negri Sembilan, nine.

Perlis reported eight cases, Sarawak (two), while no cases were reported in Sabah and Labuan.

The highest incidents of infections were reported in schools with 213 cases, followed by pre-kindergartens (16), institutes/colleges (10), homes (six), care centres (four), workplaces and prisons/drug rehabilitation centres, which reported one case each.

No deaths were reported, it added. — Bernama