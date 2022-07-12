Johor health and unity committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the state government is working at getting approval from the federal government to build a second Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA2) in Kempas. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 12 — A total of 80 per cent of respiratory tract infections (RTI) or influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and upper RTI (URTI) reported in Johor involve educational institutions.

Johor Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said based on monitoring conducted by the state health department, most clusters were detected at dormitory schools.

“Most clusters reported involve educational institutions, 12 outbreaks (80 per cent). In the 23rd Epidemiological Week (EW) till EW 27/2022, there was a rise in reported cases but the current situation is under control.

“In general, ILI and URTI cases are normal infections that occur in Malaysia throughout the year and only require monitoring and self-isolation,” he posted on his official Facebook account today.

Overall, 1,319 RTI cases were reported in the state until EW 27/2022, compared to 574 cases in the same EW last year.

Ling said they would continue to monitor ILI and URTI trends in the state and work with related parties to ensure control and prevention measures are carried out.

He advised the public to maintain a high level of hygiene, including washing hands with water, soap or sanitisers.

“Also practise good coughing ethics by covering your mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing, using a tissue or facemask,” he said, adding that those with symptoms should maintain a physical distance of one metre and avoid crowded spaces. — Bernama