PADANG BESAR, July 21 — A supplier is facing a fine of up to RM1 million for storing cooking oil above the licensed limit if found guilty.

Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad said based on information received, police raided a premises storing cooking oil in kampung Baru Padang Besar at about 9 am.

“On inspection, police found the supplier was storing 92.16 tonnes (92,156 kilogrammes) of 5 litre bottle cooking oil value at about RM48,800 for export to Thailand when the maximum set was 80 tonnes,” she told reporters at Padang Besar police headquarters today.

She said police seized 12 tonnes (12,156 kilogrammes) of cooking oil which exceeded the limit worth about RM48,800.

She said the 41-year-old supplier was picked up and investigated under Regulation 13 (1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and Regulation 10 (1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

She said the case goods and the suspect were handed over to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) for further action.

Surina said if convicted, the man could be fined not exceeding RM1 million or jail not more than three years.

“I urged members of the public with information on abuse of cooking oil to report to the nearest police station,” she said. — Bernama