KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Issues and challenges faced by the agro-food sector in ensuring that the country's food supply chain remains stable and adequate are expected to be among the focus of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper uploaded on the Parliament official portal, the topic will be raised by Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (BN-Jerantut) who will pose the question to the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries during the oral question and answer session.

The focus is also expected to be on on how far Islamic Tourism has been highlighted in developing the tourism sector in Malaysia, when the question is posed by Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PAS-Setiu) to the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister.

In addition, Charles Anthony Santiago (PH-Klang) will ask the Women, Family and Community Development Minister if the ministry has plans to introduce menstrual leave and sanitary napkin subsidy as part of the social protection programme for women from B40 families.

The common occurrence of bank scams, where unauthorised withdrawals and transfers are made from depositors’ accounts, will also be raised by Chong Chieng Jen (PH-Stampin) through a question directed to the Minister of Finance.

Chong is expected to ask on the policies and measures to be taken by the government and Bank Negara Malaysia in addressing the matter as well as to restore public confidence in the banking system.

A total of 10 Bills will be tabled for a first reading, among them, the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Amendment) Bill 2022, the Renewable Energy (Amendment) Bill 2022, and the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2022.

After the session, the sitting will continue the debate on the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill 2021.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting has been scheduled for 12 days until Aug 4 . — Bernama