KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation is targeting a 10 per cent decrease in the price of cooking oil within the next two weeks following the drop in palm oil prices.

Its chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa said he hoped that the industry including manufacturers would work together to reduce the price of cooking oil during the period.

Annuar, who is communications and multimedia minister, said currently the price of unsubsidised cooking oil was still relatively high.

“Once again we seek the cooperation of all manufacturers and within a week or two from now we would like to see the price of cooking oil is reduced by at least 10 per cent than the current retail price.

“... we hope they will immediately reduce the price of cooking oil, just as fast as they raised their prices when the market price shot up previously,” he told a press conference at Parliament building here today. — Bernama