Agriculture and Food Industries deputy secretary-general (Development) Datuk Badrul Hisham Mohd shows the location plan for the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism International Show (Maha) 2022 during its launch in Putrajaya July 13, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 13 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) has intensified its promotions for the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism International Show (Maha) 2022 by launching the Maha Tour in an effort to reach a target of 1.1 million physical visitors during its 11-day show next month.

Its deputy secretary-general (Development), Datuk Badrul Hisham Mohd said among the activities to be implemented are the Vespa motorcycle convoy with the media in Pontian, Johor on July 22, “Street Attack Maha 2022” in Sabah on July 24, and a media tour at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) on July 31.

“Maha 2022 has been eagerly awaited after an absence of four years mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told reporters after attending the Maha [email protected] Run here today.

Maha 2022, with the theme ‘Food Security for the Future’ will be held from Aug 4 to 14 at MAEPS in Serdang.

The platform for business matching activities, exhibitions of the latest technologies and innovations in the field of agriculture is expected to generate more than RM250 million in potential sales value.

About 1,500 exhibition booths have been prepared for exhibitors to promote their products according to their respective segments.

Badrul Hisham gave an assurance that Mafi would emphasise the prevention of Covid-19 transmission in the transition to the endemic phase during the organisation of Maha 2022.

“If required, the committee would create a special standard operating procedure (SOP) to be adhered to by Maha visitors and exhibitors,” he added. — Bernama