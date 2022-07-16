Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg promoting MAHA 2022 which will be held next August in Serdang Selangor, when visiting a business exhibition at the Sarawak 2022 Direct Sales From Malaysian Family Farms (JTDL KM) program, in Gedong, July 16, 2022. — Bernama pic

GEDONG (Sarawak), July 16 — The third series of the Road To MAHA 2022 programme in Gedong today is a promotional programme for the upcoming Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro Tourism Exhibition (MAHA) 2022 that will be held in six other locations nationwide, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) deputy secretary-general (Development) Datuk Badrul Hisham Mohd.

MAHA 2022 will be held from August 4 to August 14 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park in Serdang, Selangor with the theme 'Food Security for the Future'.

“Today in Gedong we can see many promotional activities for MAHA are being held such as the event held by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) to introduce fruits from the Artocarpus family such as jackfruit, cempedak, breadfruit and nangchem (a cross-breed between jackfruit and cempedak).

“We have also selected nine dishes unique to Sarawak such as Sarawak laksa, bihun belacan, ayam pansuh among others and five Sarawak entrepreneurs to participate in the upcoming MAHA 2022,” he said.

He said this to reporters after attending the National Anti-Drug Day celebration and the ‘Jualan Terus Dari Ladang Keluarga Malaysia’ (JTDLKM) programme in Dataran Gedong, today.

MAHA is a platform for business matching activities, technology exhibitions and the latest innovations in the field of agriculture and is expected to generate more than RM250 million in potential sales value.

Badrul Hisham said for Sarawak, MAFI aimed to collect RM400,000 in sales of the state's agricultural products.

Meanwhile, FAMA deputy director-general (Development) Datuk Mohamad Mustahapa Awang said the JTDLKM programme managed to record a total sales quantity of 588 metric tonnes involving vegetables, fruits and fish from June 1 until July 10.

He said the special sales programme is held in collaboration with agencies under MAFI namely FAMA, Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP), Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM), National Farmers’ Organisation (NAFAS) and National Fishermen’s Association (NEKMAT).

“A total of 8,400 entrepreneurs are involved in the programme with a target sale of RM10.5 million,” he added. — Bernama