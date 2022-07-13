Fire and Rescue Dept personnel clean up homes badly affected by the floods in Baling, July 13, 2022. — Bernama pic

BALING, July 13 — The data collection on the losses suffered by the residents during the floods and water surge phenomenon in the district is expected to be completed this month for aid disbursement.

Baling Disaster Management Committee chairman Mohd Shahadan Abdullah said the report on the losses would be completed as soon as possible before being handed over to the State Disaster Management Committee and the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

“We are targeting to complete our report, so the authorities will be able to channel financial assistance to the affected residents as soon as possible,” he told a press conference after accompanying Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon to visit the disaster area in Kampung Iboi near here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shahadan, who is also the Baling District Officer, said the victims from 16 houses that were badly damaged had already gotten their respective rental premises.

“We (the state government) will pay the house rent for six months,” he said.

In the July 4 flood incident, a total of 41 areas were affected and three people were killed, including a 23-year-old pregnant mother. — Bernama