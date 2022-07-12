Workers pictured clearing the aftermath of the flash flood affecting Kampung Bukit Iboi and its surrounding areas in Baling, Kedah, July 5, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BALING, July 12 — Police, firemen and members of the Civil Defence Force (APM) are monitoring developments of the areas at risk, especially at Lata Celak, here, where the water surge had occurred on July 4.

Baling district police chief, Supt Shamsudin Mamat said the weather condition in the district was also uncertain and it had been raining since last night.

“However, up to 11am today, we saw that the river flow was normal and the water level not rising. We are still monitoring although the rain has been moderate or light,” he said at a news conference held at the Baling District and Land Office today.

Also present was Baling district officer (DO), Mohd Shahadan Abdullah, who is also the district’s Disaster Management Committee chairman.

Shamsudin said the focus was now on ensuring the safety of residents and the order to evacuate, depending on the situation, especially for those living along the riverbanks and near the water surge and flooded areas.

“We have discussed these matters at the PKOB (Disaster Operations Control Centre) meetings chaired by the DO.

“So, if required, they (residents) will be evacuated. I believe the DO will issue an order to evacuate although currently, there are no floods or rising waters,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shahadan said that so far, three flood relief centres (PPS) opened in Baling following the water surge and floods had not been closed yet but the victims were allowed to return home for cleaning-up work.

The three are at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jerai, Surau An-Nur and Sekolah Menengah Agama (Arabic) Yayasan Khairiah.

“So far, 126 agencies including non-governmental organisations had contributed food and sent volunteers to help clean up the victims’ homes or premises. More than 60 per cent have been cleaned up so far,” he said. — Bernama