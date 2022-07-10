Abd Rahman Said is still mourning the loss of three family members who perished in the flood. — Bernama pic

BALING, July 10 — The Aidiladha celebration today may be a lively one for most Muslims in the country who have the opportunity to return to their hometowns, put on new clothes and enjoy delicious food with their families and relatives.

However, there was no merriment for residents in several villages in this district, who had to celebrate Aidiladha in a totally different atmosphere due to the floods and water surge incident last Monday.

For Abd Rahman Said, 71, this was an emotional Aidiladha for him as he is still in mourning for his loved ones who perished in the incident, namely his wife Salmah Mat Akib, 53; his stepson Mohd Khairul Ikhwan Nor Azman, 14; and his daughter-in-law Nurul Anis Abu Hassan, 23, who was four months pregnant.

“It’s not that I don’t want to forget about the incident but I’m still longing for my wife, my son and my daughter-in-law.

“I still remember their demeanours, especially on Eid so today’s atmosphere is different. My wife suffered from a stroke so every morning I would wake her up, bathe her and prepare food for her. The same goes on Eid,” he told reporters when met at Masjid Raudhatul Falah, Kampung Iboi, Kupang here today.

Even though he is still traumatised by the incident, Abd Rahman said he was determined to be patient in dealing with this trying time and will try to continue living as usual.

Earlier, he performed the Aidiladha prayer at the mosque which was led by the Marriage, Divorce and Rujuk deputy registrar for Kariah Kampung Iboi, Mohammad Zawawi Ibrahim, who was also joined by about 300 worshipers including Baling Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

Abdul Rahman, who is currently taking shelter at the relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jerai, later visited the graves of his family members at the Kampung Charuk Bemban Dalam Muslim Cemetery, here.

Meanwhile, another resident of Kampung Iboi Norhayati Ismail, 38, said that usually on Hari Raya, she would gather with all her family members and enjoy food such as ketupat, lemang and rendang.

However, this year, the tradition has to be forgotten as she was left homeless after her house, located near Sungai Kupang, was completely destroyed in the incident.

“My house is located next to the house of the three victims who died, but my family and I managed to run to safety during the incident,” she said.

Norhayati, her husband and their four children, aged nine to 18, are currently putting up at her mother-in-law’s house in Kuala Ketil near here.

She added that so far, the aid such as clothes, daily necessities and food received is sufficient, but hoped to get school uniforms and equipment for her children.

The floods and water surge incident which occurred last Monday evening affected a total of 1,490 residents and claimed three lives. — Bernama