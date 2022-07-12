Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner Rahmat Ariffin said the two suspects are currently in Singapore. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 12 — Police have identified the two Singaporean suspects wanted in the case of alleged mischief, involving a Toyota Alphard multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and a Kia sedan near the Sultan Abu Bakar Building’s Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Tanjung Kupang here last Saturday.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner Rahmat Ariffin said the two suspects are currently in Singapore.

“Police have identified the suspects and it is believed that both have returned to Singapore.

“We will cooperate with the Singapore Police Force (SPF) that will be assisting in tracking down the suspects,” said Rahmat when contacted by the media today.

He was responding to follow-up investigations involving the two suspects under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which states that those guilty of mischief and cause loss or damage to the amount of RM25 (S$7.90) or upwards could be jailed up to two years and fined.

He also confirmed that police have also received statements from the victims who are Singaporeans.

Rahmat said in a statement on Sunday that the road-rage incident was believed to have occurred when the victim’s vehicle collided with the car driven by the two suspects.

In the incident on Saturday, the victim who was driving in a Toyota Alphard had changed lanes to the right and collided with a Kia sedan.

The male suspect had stopped his vehicle where a man and a woman had also alighted from the sedan.

“The male suspect then shouted and gestured vulgarities towards the victim, while the female suspect went on to remove victim’s car plate and threw it on the victim’s windshield.

"Meanwhile, the female suspect removed the registration number of the victim's car and threw the registration number towards the windscreen of the victim's car," he said.

Prior to that, Tular on social media displayed a 2.06 -minute video regarding the incident.

The police said the Toyota driver and passengers did not suffer any injuries and there was little damage to their car.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.