SINGAPORE, July 11 — The Johor police are looking into a road rage incident at the Tuas Second Link, after a video that showed a woman removing the number plate from a car and throwing it at the windscreen went viral on Saturday (July 9).

In a statement posted on Sunday morning, Malaysia's Iskandar Puteri District Police said the incident is a suspected case of mischief, involving a Toyota Alphard sports utility vehicle which had changed lanes.

In doing so, the Toyota collided with a Kia sedan, said Iskandar Puteri district police chief Assistant Commissioner of Police Rahmat Ariffin on the authority's Facebook page.

"The suspect stopped the vehicle, and a Chinese man and woman alighted," the statement said in Malay.

"A male suspect then shouted and gestured vulgarities towards the victim, while the female suspect went on to remove victim's car plate and threw it on the victim's windshield."

Dash cam footage from the Toyota was posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, which initially showed the Toyota driver and woman in an argument.

When the driver walked away out of shot, the woman stood in front of his car in a bid to prevent the vehicle from moving forward, while also attempting to record photos or videos with her phone.

She was also seen crossing her arms and motioning for other road users to overtake the car.

Another video taken by a passer-by showed the same woman standing in front of the Toyota, leaning against its bonnet as the car attempted to inch forward.

The woman then appeared to pry out the car plate on the car with her hands, before throwing it at the car windshield, where it bounced off.

The driver who was seen arguing with the woman in the first video stepped out of the car to retrieve the car plate from the ground.

Moments later, a young man donning a blue shirt bearing the words "Team YIJC" stepped out of a red Kia sedan, dashed towards the Toyota and flashed the middle finger at the black car. The woman then gestured at him to return to the Kia.

As they went back to the Kia, the man waved his backside at the Toyota and smacked it twice before entering the car. Both cars involved in the incident had Singapore licence plate numbers, though the Malaysian authorities did not disclose the nationalities of those involved.

The police said the Toyota driver and passengers did not suffer any injuries and there was little damage to their car.

The case is being investigated under section 427 of the Malaysia Penal Code, which states that those guilty of mischief and cause loss or damage to the amount of RM25 (S$7.90) or upwards could be jailed up to two years and fined.

"Road users are advised to drive carefully and not rush, especially on the CIQ Second Link," the Johor police added. — TODAY