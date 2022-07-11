Police have detained the boyfriend of a woman who allegedly insulted Islam while performing at a comedy club in Taman Tun Dr Ismail. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Police have detained the boyfriend of a woman who allegedly insulted Islam while performing at a comedy club in Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary, Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin in a statement today said the boyfriend was arrested yesterday (July 10) for investigation.

The suspect is being remanded for three days until Wednesday for investigation.

Noorsiah said police would also apply to extend the remand order on the woman, who was arrested last Saturday, and whose remand would end tomorrow.

She added that the investigation papers would be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) with a proposed charge.

The case is being investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code (for causing disharmony, disunity or enmity, hatred or ill will on grounds of religion), as well as under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network services.

Earlier, a 54-second video circulated on social media, showing a woman claiming to have memorised 15 chapters of the Quran and then discarding her tudung and baju kurung, leaving her in skimpy clothes, followed by cheering and laughter from the spectators. — Bernama